UAE Confirms Fifth Case Of Coronavirus, Airline Operator Suspends Beijing-Nagoya Flight

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed its fifth case of the deadly Wuhan 2019-nCoV case as the country scrambles to institute substantial containment measures to curb the disease. The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday issued a statement to the media that the new case of the novel Coronavirus has been detected in a Chinese National who travelled to the UAE from the epicentre of the deadly outbreak, Wuhan City in the Hubei province.

The public health committee officials said that the individual that contracted the infection has been isolated by the authorities and was receiving medical treatment. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention disclosed to the media that the health care system in the federation was resilient enough to combat the disease and there was no cause for panic. The Ministry urged UAE Nationals to depend on the official sources and approved media entities to glean information on the virus’ pandemic and avoid paying heed to unverified platforms.

The government told the reports that UAE was adhering to WHO’S directives for early detection, isolation, and containment of the disease, and the public health committee officials were taking all necessary precautions in coordination with other relevant health authorities in the country in order to ensure the safety of the citizens.

Read First Ferries Leave France, Arrive UK Post-Brexit

Read France's Macron Sets Sights On Mending Ties With Poland

First foreign fatality confirmed by Philippines

The first foreign fatality was reportedly confirmed by the Philippines as countries worldwide shut their borders to the Chinese Nationals and suspended immigration facilities. Several nations halted visa issuance services and restricted the airliners to-and-from Wuhan, the epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways reportedly deferred flights to Beijing and Nagoya in view of the perilous contagion from the virus as the number of UAE Citizens flying to China abbreviated due to WHO global Health Emergency warnings.

The spokesperson for the Etihad informed the reports that extensive measures were adopted by aviation authorities in China and the UAE, and Etihad Aviation Group in full compliance with the guidelines of the Abu Dhabi Health Authority, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have temporarily suspended the flights between Beijing and Nagoya.

Read France Confirms 5 Cases Of Coronavirus, Patients Kept Under Surveillance

Read China Intensifies Efforts To Combat Coronavirus As Death Toll Rises To 305

(With Agency Inputs)