COVID-19: UAE Reviewing Labour Laws For Nations Not Responding To Evacuation Requests

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly announced that it is currently reviewing the labour relations with the partner nations. This comes as many countries refused to co-operate with the repatriation of the private sector expatriates that wanted to return home amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Due to several pending requests, allegedly ignored by the nations worldwide, the policies are being revised by the ministry officials, UAE said in a statement.

According to reports, the UAE initiated evacuation measures of the foreign labours amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Many, however, were left stranded in the region as the concerned authorities in "non-cooperative countries" did not initiate a response to UAE's repatriation process. The official noted that the partner countries neglected the urgency and responsibility that led the ministry to consider halting memoranda of understanding between the Ministry and countries in partnership. Furthermore, they confirmed that the re-evaluation also involves revocation of future opportunities, as well as, the imposition of restrictions or quotas on overseas recruitments.

Asian migrant labours "must repatriate"

As per current laws, overseas workers from private sector were reportedly advised to return to homeland countries as a humanitarian initiative in response to the global health emergency. The guidelines were formulated in view of the pandemic situation by the Ministry in association with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the General Civil Aviation Authority and The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Amid the surge of the COVID-19 cases that has climbed to 4,123 in UAE, the federation had announced earlier that millions of migrant labourers mainly from Asian countries, including India, would be sent home. It extended the home confinement protocols and announced new permits for vital personnel for essential movements. India's ambassador, in a press conference, said to the UAE that the country cannot repatriate a number that large amid containment efforts to fight the fast-spreading disease, confirmed reports.

