UK PM Boris Johnson Draws Flak Over Dodging TV Interview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 6 failed to debate with one of the top political interviewers. The televised debate preceded his final debate with the main opposition leader before elections. Johnson had earlier declined to be interviewed by the said TV host cum politician, Andrew Neil, though four other major party leaders had already faced him. Besides this, the second and final televised showdown between Conservative party leader Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, of the main opposition Labour party is scheduled at 8:30 PM (GMT) on Saturday.

On Friday's interview, Neil said he wanted to put questions of trust to Johnson. The episode was shot on Thursday night after which the host told viewers the series of 30-minute leaders' interviews was done on their behalf to scrutinize and hold to account those who would govern us.

Corbyn blames Johnson of hiding details of Brexit deal

In a separate speech in London on December 6, Corbyn claimed that he had uncovered confidential documents proving Johnson was deliberately misleading the people about his Brexit deal. Contrary to what Johnson said, the government papers suggested there would be customs declarations and security checks between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland, Corbyn claimed.

The veteran socialist also called the deal "damaging" which will have a major impact on Britain. He also claimed that there might be no border in the Irish Sea. Corbyn claimed that the British Government is hiding a great lot. Earlier the politician had accused Johnson of cooking up a secret deal with US President Donald Trump to sell off the state-run National Health Service which was denied both the premieres.

UK Elections

The snap elections were called by Johnson so as to get a parliamentary majority which would enable him to secure backing for his deal for Britain to leave the European Union. Britain Elects poll aggregator puts the Tories on 42 per cent, Labour on 33 per cent, the Liberal Democrats on 13 per cent, and Green Party and arch-eurosceptic Brexit Party at 3% each ahead of the polls scheduled next week. Meanwhile, former prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major are set to intervene in the campaign to call for a second referendum on Brexit wanting Britain to remain in the EU.

(With inputs from agencies)