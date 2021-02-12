UK scientists develop test that can detect womb cancer using urine sample

Marking another marvel in medicine, scientists in the UK have now come up with a test to detect womb cancer using urine samples. At present doctors use an intolerably painful method which includes insertion of a narrow telescope into the womb to examine it and remove the lethal cells. However, this test, scientists touted, pain could be evicted from the process.

The novel detection tool developed by researchers from Manchester University examines vaginal or urinal samples. One particular advantage of this test is that the required samples could be collected by women at the comfort of their homes. For the purpose, scientists used the test on 103 women with known cancer and 113 with unexplained postmenopausal bleeding and could be brought into clinical practice once expanded trials have concluded.

In the aftermath, they found that the test correctly diagnosed 91.7 per cent of women with womb cancer. In addendum, 88.9 per cent of the women without womb cancer correctly tested negative for the same. Findings of the study have been published in journal Nature Communications.

"Women who test positive with this test could be referred for diagnostic investigations while women who test negative are safely reassured without the need for unpleasant, invasive, anxiety-provoking and expensive procedures," the study says.

Risk factors

It's not clear exactly what causes womb cancer, but certain things can increase your risk of developing it. According to NHS, one of the main risk factors for womb cancer is higher levels of a hormone called oestrogen in your body. A number of things can cause your oestrogen levels to be high, including obesity. There is also a small increase in the risk of womb cancer with long-term use of the breast cancer drug tamoxifen.

Image Credits: National Cancer Institute