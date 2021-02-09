Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Come To Cancer-affected Child's Rescue

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo is known to have been involved in philanthropic activities for quite a long time. He has been active with major charity works, including UNICEF and 'Save the Children' campaign. The Portuguese superstar even auctioned his Golden Boot to donate the proceeds towards constructing schools in Gaza, apart from an auction of one of his Ballon d'Or trophies. Now, he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have come to the rescue of a child diagnosed with cancer.

Cristiano Ronaldo charity: Juventus ace supports Tomas' cancer treatment

Tomas, a Portuguese kid was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2019. This is a type of cancer which develops due to the presence of immature nerve cells in different parts of the body. The seven-year-old has now received financial and medical support from Ronaldo and Rodriguez for his cancer treatment in Barcelona.

One of his parents took to Instagram to confirm the help and support from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Their post when translated in English read as: "Tomas is on his way to Barcelona to undergo tests and start cancer treatment at the Vall d'Hebron treatment."

"Thanks, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo for your help, solidarity and great heart. Infinite thanks for Tomas to be able to access this treatment," read the statement from the parents of the child.

Previous Cristiano Ronaldo charity activities

This isn't, however, the first instance of Ronaldo stepping up to help people. In 2011, the former Real Madrid superstar auctioned off his European Golden Boot for €1.3 million. The amount was directed towards the construction of schools in Gaza. That very year, his signed shirt was sold off for €37,000, proceeds of which were donated towards 'Save the Children' campaign.

He is also the ambassador for World Vision and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) — a United Nations organisation which works for humanitarian and developmental aid for children. And after winning the Champions League following the victory over Atletico Madrid with Real Madrid in 2014, the 36-year-old split his bonus among the three charities.

His Champions League-winning bonus was estimated at €510,000. In 2019, Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro was diagnosed with cancer. And following her recovery in hometown Madeira, the Portuguese international reportedly donated €135,000 towards the hospital where his mother was treated.

Image courtesy: Pelos Sonhos de Tomas, Georgina Rodriguez Instagram