Arjun Kapoor To Extend Support To 100 Cancer Couples This Valentine's Day

Arjun Kapoor, who lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer on March 25, 2012, has been a strong advocate to raise awareness and pledge support to people who are affected by the deadly disease. In the run-up to this year's Valentine's Day, the actor has extended support to 100 underprivileged cancer couples. For this initiative, he has teamed up with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).

Arjun Kapoor's latest announcement

Speaking about the initiative, Arjun said, "The pandemic has taught all of us the importance of helping one another and spreading love whenever we can. We all look forward to celebrating Valentine's month in February, to make our loved ones feel special. But I have decided to do something different, this time."

He further added, “Along with Cancer Patients Aid Association, I am supporting medical treatment for 100 underprivileged couples who are impacted by cancer, which means one partner is battling this deadly disease as the other one is supportive in every step of this fight.” He said that cancer severely impacts one’s immunity and makes them extremely vulnerable to the Coronavirus. "The previous year has been very painful for these couples. Not only were they fighting a hard battle, but they were also confined to their homes facing the severe threat of Covid-19. Many of them did not even have the source of income to buy food and essential medicines," he added.

Arjun also explained that people should support such causes. He said that by supporting their yearly medical treatment worth Rs 1 lakh per patient that includes expenses for chemotherapy and radiotherapies, surgeries and medicines, one could save them from draining out financially.

Arjun Kapoor's filmography

Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in the 2012 action-romance film, Ishaqzaade. He has appeared in several films such as Gunday, 2 States, Finding Fanny, and Ki & Ka. He was last seen in Namaste England, India’s Most Wanted and Panipat. Arjun will soon be seen in the upcoming movie named Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with Parineeti Chopra. His other upcoming films include Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police.

