One in five fourcourts in London and South East of England are still without fuel, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) has said. As hundreds of thousands of Britons continue to be churned by an energy crisis, the supply group said that there had been “marked improvements” across the UK due to “steady deliveries”. Last week, Downing Street deployed roughly 200 troops from Army and Royal Air Forces to assist fuel delivery from depots to forecourts.

As per the trade body, 86 per cent of forecourts across the UK had both grades of fuel, while six per cent possessed a single grade of fuel. Only eight percent of surveyed sites, it added, remained dry. Addressing meda reporters, PRA members credited "stabilising demands" and “steady deliveries” as the main reasons that mitigated the excruciating fuel crisis.

"We are grateful for the support lent by the government through their provision of military drivers, although further action must be taken to address the needs of disproportionately affected areas," Gordon Balmer, executive director of the PRA told media reporters in London.

Conditions in South East are 'challenging'

Meanwhile, PRA disclosed that the conditions in the South East part of the country still remain “challenging”, blunting optimism that the situation could return to normal soon. The group substantiated its point by stating that in the country capital London and South East, at least 20 percent of sites still remained dried. Additionally, 62 per cent had both grades of fuel available, while 18 percent had only one grade.

UK fuel crisis excerberates

On Sunday, as the crisis deepened, residents from several areas queued outside petrol pumps in their close proximity to purchase fuel in water bottles. However, some parts of Britain have been able to curb the tank-draining crisis, several stations have seen "distinct improvement" nationwide as they have begun stocking up again, BBC quoted Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) as saying. Following the announcement of a "stabilising" situation, UK PM Boris Johnson addressed the media from Leeds. "You need to take all possible precautions but the supplies are getting in, they are getting to the four courts but people just need to be going about the business in a normal way," he said. However, conditions have continued to remain critical in the southeast part of the country.

