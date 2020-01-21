UK's Royal Mint Issues Coin In Honour Of The Band 'Queen'

The Royal Mint in the UK has recently released a new commemorative coin that features the rock band, Queen. The coin is a part of the 'Music Legends' series and contains the instruments of all four members of the band, Brian May’s Red Special guitar, John Deacon’s Fender Precision bass, Roger Taylor’s Ludwig bass drum and Freddie Mercury’s Bechstein grand piano.

Commemorative coin designed to honour Queen

The commemorative coin was designed by Chris Facey to honour the band's most celebrated hit, Bohemian Rhapsody with the keys of the piano on the coin pressed down for the opening notes of the song,. Brian May, who is the guitarist of the band while looking at the coin said 'On one side we have The Queen (Elizabeth), on the other side we have Queen. This never happened before.”

The guitarist also added that for the band to have been recognised in this way is unimaginable. He termed it as a 'real honour'. Roger Taylor the band's drummer said that the gesture was 'marvellous' and that he could not believe that people were making such a fuss over Queen. Facey the designer of the coin said that it was an honour to commemorate the 'extraordinary' feats of the band in the first coin he ever designed.

Queen make history – again – as first band to be celebrated with their own commemorative coin https://t.co/goHpeF2Ffx pic.twitter.com/7MMKI1Q15s — Loud & Proud (@hannahloudproud) January 20, 2020