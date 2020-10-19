UN Chief Antonio Guterres Regrets Armenia-Azerbaijan Ceasefire Failure

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep regrets over Armenia and Azerbaijan's repeated failure at maintaining a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, spokeswoman Stephane Dujjaric said on Sunday, October 18. The conflict that started on September 27 has led to hundreds of civilians getting killed. Elaborating on the same, the US chief asserted that both the states had an obligation under “international humanitarian“ law to protect civilians, as per reports.

"Secretary general deeply regrets that the sides have continuously ignored the repeated calls of the international community to immediately stop fighting. As he underscored again in his latest calls with the Foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, both sides have the obligation under international humanitarian law to take constant care to spare and protect civilians in the conduct of military endorsements," the UN statement read.

Dujjaric is reported to have added that the Secretary-General expected both parties to abide by the commitments under the recent treaty and immediately resume "substantive negotiations". Condemning the recent Ganja attack, Guetteres reckoned that tragic loss of lives, including that of children, was "totally unacceptable" as were other "indiscriminate attacks" on other regions located near the conflict zone.

Read: Armenia Agrees To Observe Russia-brokered Humanitarian Ceasefire In Nagorno-Karabakh

Read: Azerbaijan Accuses Armenian Forces Of Killing 13, Injuring Over 50 In Missile Attack

Ganja Attack

At least 13 civilians are reported to have been killed and 50 others injured after a missile struck the city of Ganja in Azerbaijan on Saturday, October 17. While the country has accused Armenian forces of striking down its second-largest city with a ballistic missile, Armenia has denied it. The incident marks the latest development in the Nagorno-Karabakh region where conflict seems far from dying out.

As per the Azeri officials, the attack damaged about 20 residential buildings following which emergency workers spent hours searching for victims in the rubble. The officials are also reported to have said that the attack was made using Soviet-made Scud missiles, which are known for their precision.

According to ANI, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on October 17 during an address to the nation, described the shelling of Ganja as a "war crime" and said that those responsible for the attack will get a befitting "response on the battlefield".

Read: Azerbaijan Accuses Armenia Of 'war Crimes' Over Shelling In Ganja City

Read: Armenia Agrees To Observe Russia-brokered Humanitarian Ceasefire In Nagorno-Karabakh

(With ANI Inputs; Image Credit - PTI)