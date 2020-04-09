Coronavirus Deaths In US Projected To Come Down, People Fear Undercount

The death toll in the United States is predicted to rise by alarming numbers as on Tuesday the country recorded more than 1,900 deaths and over 30,000 new infections. However, one of its most renowned universities brought down its death toll projection by 26% to 60,000 from 2,00,000 a few days ago. The University of Washington had released the numbers, which found a place in policymakers and political leaders' comments, who say that cases may have reached its peak in some areas. According to reports, New York officials have warned that more people may be dying at home suggesting that the city may be undercounting the number of deaths.

Read: 'Hero' Robots Helping Medical Staff Fight Coronavirus Pandemic Across The World

New York mayor Bill Bill De Blasio while talking to the press said that the number of infections is going down in the city and the hospitalization of coronavirus-related patients has come down rapidly. Bill said that the situation in New York City, the hotspot in the United States, had stabilized and that the need for ventilators is lower than projected in the news.

Read: EU's Top Scientist Resigns Over 'disappointing' Response To COVID-19 Outbreak

The United States has recorded over 4,35,000 confirmed infections so far, of which 233 came in the last 24 hours. According to data by worldometer, over 14,700 people have lost their lives in the country, while 22,891 have been treated successfully. As per reports, more than 3,97,000 cases are still active in the United States and 9,279 remain under critical condition.

Read: IATA Warns 25 Million Jobs In Aviation Industry At Risk Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed nearly 88,500 lives across the world and has infected over 15,19,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: COVID-19: France's Economy Shrinks By 6% In Q1 Of 2020 Amid Lockdown

(Image Credit: AP)