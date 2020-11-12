UN Chief Concerned Over Attacks On Journalists At War Zones, Seeks Action Against Impunity

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed concern over attacks on journalists working in conflict zones around the world and sought coordinated efforts to tackle the impunity for such crimes.

At a press briefing, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about attacks against journalists and media workers around the world, including in conflict zones.

"He (Guterres) condemns all attacks and killings of journalists and calls for concerted efforts to tackle widespread impunity for such crimes," the spokesperson added.

Dujarric noted that in 2018-2019, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation recorded 67 killings of journalists in countries that are engaged in war, among which 23 media persons were directly involved in covering the conflict.

The UN chief stressed upon protecting journalists engaged in professional missions in war zones and called on all parties to protect media workers and create favourable conditions to perform their duties.

Guterres condemns attack at Kabul University

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the “appalling attack” on Monday at Kabul University in Afghanistan, stressing that the incident is an assault on the human right to education. Gunmen stormed the Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan, sparking an hours-long gun battle. The attack left at least 25 dead and wounded, according to media reports.

The Secretary-General expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. “This appalling attack, the second in ten days on a school facility in Kabul, is also an assault on the human right to education,” a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Secretary-General said. Guterres reiterated that those responsible must be held accountable.

“The United Nations stands by the people and Government of Afghanistan in support of their long-held aspirations for peace,” the statement said.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: AP)