UN Chief Says Unable To Take Action On Iran Arms Embargo Due To 'uncertainty': Report

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has reportedly expressed his inability to take any action on the return of all sanctions on Iran declared by the United States. According to media reports, the UN Secretary-General wrote to the 15-member council on Septemeber 19, saying he cannot take any action because of apparent “uncertainty” on the issue.

The United Nations officials provide support to the Security Council to ensure the proper implementation of sanctions as UN chief appoints independent experts to monitor it. Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had announced a return of UN sanctions of Iran which is set to expire in mid-October under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), also known as Iran nuclear deal.

The 30-day window announced by Pompeo ended on September 19, with the US declaring reimposition of the arms embargo. The top diplomat said in a statement that the United States took the “decisive action” because the Security Council failed to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran.

“The Security Council’s inaction would have paved the way for Iran to buy all manner of conventional weapons on October 18. Fortunately for the world, the United States took responsible action to stop this from happening,” the statement read.

Read: Iran's Foreign Minister Urges World To Oppose US Sanctions Or Expect The Same

Read: US Reimposes Sanctions On Iran; Calls It The 'greatest Threat' To Peace In Middle East

Resistance from signatories

However, Britain, France, and Germany reportedly sent a letter to the UNSC, saying they need sanctions relief for Iran to preserve the nuclear agreement. The Iran nuclear deal was enshrined in a UNSC resolution which still names the US as a participant and the Trump administration is arguing on the technicality that Washington could still trigger a snapback.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif urged the global community to oppose the “bullying” nature of the United States or expect to face similar sanctions in future. US President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order which will allow his administration to impose sanctions on any country “violating” the arms embargo on Iran.

Read: Iran's Foreign Min Believes US Sanctions Will Not Be An 'obstacle' Once UN Embargo Expires

Read: US, UNSC Members Struggle Over 'snapback' As Iran's Arms Embargo Deadline Nears