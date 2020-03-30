COVID-19: UN Launches $2 Bn Humanitarian Appeal To Help Nations With Weak Health Systems

The United Nations has launched a $2 billion humanitarian appeal to help nations with weak health systems amid coronavirus pandemic. The coordinated global humanitarian response plan (HRP) is aimed at fighting COVID-19 in some of the most vulnerable countries where millions of lives are at risk due to the public health crisis.

“The world is only as strong as the weakest health system. This COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan aims to enable us to fight the virus in the world’s poorest countries and address the needs of the most vulnerable people,” wrote UN Secretary-General in the foreword of the plan.

The response plan revolves around three strategic priorities which include containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic and decrease morbidity and mortality. It also emphasises on the decreasing the deterioration of human assets and rights, social cohesion and livelihoods.

The financing requirements for the response plan over nine months period, starting in April, is estimated at $2.012 billion which only represent the initial estimate of funding amid additional needs due to coronavirus. The interagency plan has been organised by the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Weaker health care systems

Countries with some of the best public health care systems around the world are struggling to mitigate the crisis and economically poorer nations are most vulnerable to the pandemic. According to the latest report, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide is around 7.2 lakh with the United States, Italy and Spain the worst-hit.

However, countries like Iran with a weaker health system amplified by crippling sanctions from the United States could worsen the situation. Iran has already warned about another wave of coronavirus outbreak as some Iranian nationals ignored the guidelines issued by health officials.

According to a state TV, government spokesperson Ali Rabiei said that some people ignored the advisory and travelled during Iranian New Year holidays which could cause a second wave of the virus outbreak. Iran has reported over 38,000 coronavirus cases and 2,640 deaths, the fourth-highest in the world.

