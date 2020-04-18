UN Lowers Its Flag At NYC Headquarters In Honour Of COVID-19 Victims

The United Nations lowered its flag at the New York City headquarters on April 18 in a show of solidarity as the world struggles to contain the devastating impact of coronavirus. The UN, which has repeatedly emphasised the need for science and solidarity, made the gesture to also honour those people who lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The UN lowered its flag at NYC Headquarters in a gesture of solidarity and in honour of those who have lost their lives to #COVID19.



US remains worst-hit

According to the latest report, over 2.2 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 154,200 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Italy, Spain and France are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with around 64 per cent of death toll reported from these four countries alone.

On April 17, United Nations Secretary-General urged to focus on the most vulnerable to ensure that the rights of all people are protected during the COVID-19 response efforts. The coordinated global humanitarian response plan (HRP) is in line with United Nations plan to fight COVID-19 in some of the most vulnerable countries where millions of lives are at risk due to the public health crisis.

