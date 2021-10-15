UN Pays Tribute To Ex-UNGA Prez Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Lauds His Role In Ensuring Justice

The United Nations General Assembly hosted a ceremony on October 14 to honour former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who served as the General Assembly's 29th president between 1974 and 1975 and passed away last month. Bouteflika advocated the concepts of justice, freedom, and peace as a priority for the United Nations and played an active role in these areas throughout his administration, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"He was particularly active in the area of decolonisation and is remembered for giving a voice to the liberation movements in Africa, Asia and South America. President Bouteflika also strongly advocated for a more inclusive United Nations in the post-World War era. He oversaw the admission of Bangladesh, Grenada and Guinea-Bissau as new members of the United Nations," a statement released by UN quoted Guterres as saying.

Guterres added that most people will recall that former president Bouteflika invited Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to speak at the United Nations General Assembly in 1974. He was also a key figure in the Non-Aligned Movement, and will be remembered for standing firm against Apartheid in South Africa, whose membership was suspended during his leadership of the UN General Assembly.

The former General Assembly president Bouteflika aided in the passage of various resolutions, including those on the definition of aggression, preparations for the World Conference on Disarmament, and the establishment of the International Civil Service Commission.

Guterres informed that Bouteflika also presided over five plenary sessions on the Cyprus issue, which resulted in the approval of General Assembly Resolution 3212, which was also backed by the UN Security Council. Guterres also mentioned that, during his presidency, Bouteflika promoted discussion and exhibited leadership and a firm commitment to the UN Charter's ideals.

'Bouteflika was a seasoned diplomat': UNGA President

Abdulla Shahid, the current president of the UN General Assembly, said Bouteflika was a seasoned diplomat and a skilled behind-the-scenes negotiator. As one of the youngest persons ever elected as president of the General Assembly in 1974, he was committed to upholding the values of multilateralism and the principles of the UN Charter.

Bouteflika participated at an early age in the struggle against colonialism and advocated liberation movements around the world. Under his presidency of the 29th session, the General Assembly adopted Resolution 3236 to include the question of Palestine in the provisional agenda of the Assembly, Shahid added.

According to Shahid, Bouteflika was instrumental in the formation of developing-world organisations and the strengthening of their unity of action, particularly the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77. "He showed us that yes, it is possible for the United Nations to be a community of nations united. His contributions are now part of the annals of diplomatic history," Shahid said.

