UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the "barbaric" assault on a Shia Mosque in the northern Kunduz region of Afghanistan, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said on Friday. Over 100 people lost their lives in an explosion at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers, according to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

Dujarric further stated that the UN chief had expressed his sympathies to all those who were killed or injured in the blast, as well as their families. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also criticised the incident on Twitter and said that civilians who are practising their rights to freely exercise their faith and religion are now being targeted in attacks, which is a violation of both fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law.

I condemn the horrific attack at a mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan, in the strongest terms.



Attacks targeting civilians exercising their right to freely practice their religion are violations of fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Taliban's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, reported that investigators were on the location and investigating the incident that killed 'fellow citizens.'

Attack on mosque in Afghanistan

On Friday, an Islamic State (ISIS) suicide bomber attacked the Shia Mosque which was filled with worshippers, taking several lives amid the Taliban's switch from insurgency to government. During the midday prayers, the explosion ripped through a busy mosque in the city of Kunduz, which resulted in shattered windows, burned the ceiling, and strewn rubble and deformed metal all across the floor. Bodies were taken out on a stretcher, while others were seen wrapped in a blankets. The front stairs were covered with blood streaks, AP reported.

Local security authorities have stated that over 300 people were performing the prayers when the incident occurred, Tolo News reported. There is a probable concern that the number of deaths will continue to climb. The attack took place at around 1:30 pm local time.

The October 8 explosion was the most recent in a string of ISIS bombings and shootings targeting other religious institutions like the minority Shiites since the Unites States and NATO forces departed in August. This was the third fatal incident this week presumably targeting a religious institution, according to the UN. The other two blasts that occurred near a mosque in Kabul on Sunday also killed many people. Another attack was witnessed on a madrassa in Khost on Wednesday.

