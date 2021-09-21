Under Fire For Violating Human Rights, Taliban Brazens It Out; Seeks Recognition For Govt

On Monday, the Taliban refused to address concerns over human rights violations unless the international community recognises its government in Afghanistan. Speaking exclusively to TOLOnews, Taliban spokesperson and Afghanistan Deputy Information Minister Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that the world was adopting a one-sided approach in its criticism of the new regime. Earlier, EU Ambassador to Afghanistan Andreas Von Brandt stated that human rights especially women's right to education and work was are under threat in the war-torn country.

Mujahid told TOLOnews, “As long as we are not recognized, and they make criticisms (over rights violations), we think it is a one-sided approach. It would be good for them to treat us responsibly and recognize our current government as a responsible administration. Afterward, they can share their concerns lawfully with us and we will address their concerns."

Taliban's human rights violations

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. The terrorist group's takeover of Afghanistan raised fears that it will reinforce the laws which prevailed during its erstwhile regime from 1996 to 2001 that include barring women from attending school and working outside the home. Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet which doesn't include any woman.

Moreover, the Ministry of Women's Affairs has been abolished and replaced with the Ministry of Vice and Virtue. This has led to widespread protests in different parts of Afghanistan with women demanding their rightful representation in all walks of life. However, the terrorist group brutally cracked down on Afghan women protesters by using whips and sticks against them. In Kabul, acting mayor Hamdullah Nomani has barred female employees from working with an exception made for those whose jobs cannot be replaced by men.

Meanwhile, the new government has passed an order mandating that classes in private universities must be segregated by gender and women must wear an abaya robe and niqab. It also ordered that only women or old men of "good character" can teach female students. In another development, the Taliban permitted only male students and teachers to return to high schools and religious ceremonies from September 18 thereby virtually depriving girls of education. The terrorist outfit has also been accused of assaulting journalists and committing atrocities in Panjshir, the province that mounted resistance.

Furthermore, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission nailed the Taliban's disregard for human rights and accused terrorists of seizing its offices in an attempt to interfere with its work. "The AIHRC has been in office but unable to fulfill its responsibilities to the Afghan people. The Taliban have taken over all AIHRC premises, making appointments and using AIHRC resources such as cars and computers," the AIHRC said in a statement.