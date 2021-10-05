UNHRC: China, Other Nations Express Deep Concerns Over Prevailing Racism In Some Countries

On Monday, China and a group of countries expressed grave worry about the existence of systematic racism, racial discrimination, and rising hate crimes in some countries. Ambassador Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva, delivered a joint statement on behalf of like-minded countries at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council, noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action (DDPA), reported news agency Xinhua. According to the UN human rights office, the DDPA is a comprehensive and visionary declaration that symbolises the world's determination to combat the evil of racism in all its forms and expressions.

"While we applaud the international community's efforts to combat racism, eliminating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance remain a long and difficult challenge," stated the joint statement as reported by the news agency. The joint statement also applauded the resolution adopted by the 47th session of the Human Rights Council. The resolution of the previous session was "Promotion and protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Africans and people of African descent." The joint statement noted that these initiatives will serve as guides for the global community in combating systematic racism and racial discrimination, as well as protecting the rights of Africans and people of African descent, Asians and people of Asian descent, and indigenous peoples, as per the news agency.

Joint statement pressed on achieving racial justice and equality

Slavery, the transatlantic slave trade, and colonialism are among the fundamental causes of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance, highlighted the joint statement, adding that their harmful impact on the enjoyment of all human rights continues to this day. The statement was made urging the concerned nations to confront their history and systemic racism and racial discrimination. It also motivated them to take concrete steps to fully and effectively implement the DDPA and eliminate the legacies of slavery, the transatlantic slave trade, and colonialism, in order to achieve racial justice and equality, as well as to truly promote and protect human rights, reported the news agency. It should be mentioned here that the Human Rights Council meets at least three times a year, for a total of at least 10 weeks. The sessions are held in March (for four weeks), June (for three weeks), and September (for three weeks).

(Image: Twitter/ @ Chen Xu/AP)