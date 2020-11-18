Ayushmann Khurrana Is Committed To End Violence Against Children This World Children's Day

As World Children's Day is just around the corner, the Gulabo Sitabo actor Ayushmann Khurrana joined hands with UNICEF to raise awareness about violence against children. As a 'Celebrity Advocate' of UNICEF India, Ayushmann conveyed the importance of children's rights and highlighted the fact that 'Children’s rights are human rights'. Earlier today, the 36-year-old took to his Instagram handle to share a video wherein he spoke about ending violence against children.

Ayushmann urged netizens to raise awareness about 'violence against children'

Although Children's Day in India is celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, i.e. November 14, the World Children's Day is celebrated across the globe on November 20. On the occasion of World Children's Day 2020, UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate Ayushmann Khurrana urged everyone to join him in raising awareness on the sensitive issue of violence against children. In the video shared by him on his Instagram handle today, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor spoke about being 'committed' to ending violence against children.

Ayushmann also pleaded 'perpetrators of violence' to focus on being 'better role models' for future generations. He highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted everyone's lives, especially children, making them 'more vulnerable to violence'. Shedding some light on the same, he is heard saying, "We can prevent this (violence against children) by being aware and protecting those around us". The actor added, "As men and boys we have a responsibility to be better role models because we know that often it's men who are perpetrators of violence.''

He continued, "As a UNICEF Celebrity Advocate, I am committed to ending violence against children and I would like you to join in doing so by lending your voice, time or money". The Bala actor concluded saying, On this World Children's Day, let us pledge to end violence against children."

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali wishes for everyone made headlines recently as he celebrated the festival by maintaining social distancing with his family. Giving fans a sneak-peek into his Diwali celebration, he wrote, "Khurranas with social distancing wishing you a very happy Diwali. I’m exactly 6 ft apart from my family. Sigh. #HappyDiwali (sic)". Take a look:

