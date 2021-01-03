United Nations announces Libyan Political Dialogue Forum's advisory committee

United Nations (UN) on January 3 announced the establishment of an Advisory Committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF). In June, warring parties of internationally accepted Government of National Accord (GNA) and militias led by Gen Khalifa Haftar came to the agreement ending decades of gruelling war. In December, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced that the country would undergo National elections on December 24, 2021.

‘Mission to discuss outstanding issues’

"The committee's mandate will be strictly time-bound and its main mission shall be to discuss outstanding issues related to the selection of a unified executive and to put forward concrete and practical recommendations upon which the plenary shall decide," the mission said in a statement.

Expansion in Membership

The mission also stated that in line with the LPDF's core principle of inclusivity, the mission had expanded the membership of the Advisory Committee to 18 members in a bid to ensure broad geographical and political diversity as well as the participation of women, youth, and cultural components. LPDF stands for Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and in November brought together 75 participants Libyan women and men representing the full social and political spectrum of the Libyan society.

Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General Stephanie Williams announces the establishment of the LPDF's Advisory Committee



Last month, UN welcomed the prisoners' swap between the two warring factions in Libya. The exchange took place under the supervision of the Joint Military Commission, a 10-member body that constitutes five representatives from each side. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) also thanked the tribal sheikhs and elders, who supported the prisoners' exchange. The UNSMIL also took the opportunity to urge both sides to fully implement the ceasefire agreement signed in October, including the exchange of all prisoners.

(with inputs from ANI)

