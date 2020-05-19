Syria: Unknown Warplanes Attack Iran-backed Fighters Near Iraqi Border

The Syrian opposition activist on May 17 said that several Iraqi militiamen were killed after unknown warplanes attacked Iran-backed fighters in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border. According to an international media report, the strikes targeted a base near the border town of Boukamal and killed seven fighters, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

While speaking to a media outlet, Omar Abu Laila, a Europe-based activist from Syria’s eastern Deir el-Zour province, reportedly confided that a strike hit Iran-backed Iraqi fighters in the area but had no exact word on causalities. Abu Laila reportedly also said that strikes came days after reinforcements were brought into the area from Iraq. Furthermore, the observatory also added that Israel was most likely behind the attack, however, Abu Laila did not give any evidence.

Airstrike kills 14 fighters

While Israel hasn’t confirmed or denied the attack, it has, however, acknowledged carrying out airstrikes inside Syria on. Numbers occasions over the course of Syria’s nine-year conflict. Earlier, Israel had reportedly also said that it was going after Iranian military targets in the country. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in August that Iran has no immunity anywhere and that the Israeli military forces “will act - and currently are acting - against them.”

In recent times, there have already been several reports of suspected Israeli strikes inside Syria. As per reports, the May 4 attack also killed 14-Iranian-backed fighters, as per Abu Laila. As per a report, the strikes targeted military depots in the region of Safira, south of the northern city of Aleppo.

(Image: Representative)

