UNSC Adopts ‘first Of Its Kind’ Resolution To Safeguard Education Rights In Armed Conflict

Condemning attacks against schools, children and teachers, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a unique resolution to protect classrooms and schools and urged conflict parties to immediately safeguard the right to education. In its official statement on 29 October, the UN said it is the first uniquely dedicated resolution for the protection of classrooms and schools.

The Council asked countries to adopt domestic legislative frameworks to ensure that their international legal commitments are met, including comprehensive measures to prevent attacks on schools, children, teachers, and other civilians. Members asked for the creation of strategies and coordination mechanisms for the exchange of information on the protection of schools and education, including among States, the Office of the Secretary-Special General's Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, and UN peacekeeping and political missions, the statement added.

Surge in attacks on schools

In recent years, as attacks on schools have increased around the world, the problem of education in crisis circumstances has acquired relevance in the Security Council. 22,000 students, teachers, and academics were injured or murdered in attacks on education during armed conflict or insecurity in the last five years, according to the UN data. The escalation in assaults against schools was also highlighted in the Secretary-yearly General's reports on children and armed conflict for 2020 and 2021.

The Niger delegation organised an open Security Council debate on school attacks on 10 September, 2020, where members adopted a presidential statement upholding the right to education and its contribution to peace and security. The group also urged countries to take efforts to prevent school attacks and threats. More than 75 million children around the world had their education disrupted by conflict, according to Niger's delegate, as attacks on schools and school facilities have increased significantly.

The resolution will assist the Council

According to the Representative of Norway, who is also a co-facilitator with the representative of Niger, between 2014 and 2019, 93 countries had attacks on schools, teachers or children. She also stated that the resolution will help the Council make its voice heard against the growing disruption of education in conflict. The resolution highlights the importance for member states to make it easier for children to continue their education during times of armed conflict, particularly through distance learning and digital technologies where possible.

