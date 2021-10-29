At United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India on Friday, 29 October underscored the need for the 15-member body to address and tackle the implications of heightened use of cyber domains by terrorist organisations while countering hate speech. Speaking at the Virtual Arria Formula meeting on addressing and countering hate speech and preventing incitement to discrimination, hostility and violence on social media, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN highlighted the “flip side” of modern technologies’ development.

Mathur said at the UNSC, “There is also a flip side to the advancement of modern technologies i.e. their misuse to disturb the peace, incite violence and disrupt social harmony."

"New media, especially social media, is increasingly being used by various actors, including terrorists, for amplifying discriminatory ideas and promoting violent radicalisation," he added.

The Arria formula is an informal arrangement that allows the Security Council with comparatively more flexibility to be addressed about global peace and security matters. ANI stated that the Arria formula has been used frequently and assumed growing importance since it was first implemented in March 1992. Its meeting is informal and all member states participate.

Mathur called out UNSC members allowing illegal acts

On Friday, Mathur called out the UNSC members who willfully allow their territory to be used for committing illegal acts Information and communications technologies (ICTs). These acts include cybercrime and cyberterrorism.

The Counsellor said, “India has always underlined the need for Member States to address and tackle the implications of terrorist exploitation of the cyber domain more strategically.”

He further said that the only way to counter hate speech and prevent incitement to discrimination is to set up an environment that ensures pluralism, democracy and freedom. Stressing on the role that the private sector plays, Mathur said, “The private sector, particularly technology companies, have a critical role to play in checking and countering the misuse of modern tech platforms including social media.” He also noted that India co-authored the Cross-Regional Statement on "Infodemic" in the context of COVID-19 in a one of its kind statement by any member state.

