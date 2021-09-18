UNSC Adopts Resolution Extending Mandate Of UN Assistance Mission In Afghanistan

The United Nations (UN) Security Council on September 17 adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for six months, that is, until March 17, 2022. Resolution 2596 on Friday won the unanimous support of the 15-member council. According to the official release by the UN, the resolution not only specifies the importance of “equal and meaningful participation” of women in public life but also stresses “the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government.”

The UNSC adopted the resolution in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 15 as it further highlights the importance of “upholding human rights, including for women, children and minorities.” While authorising the six-month extension of the UN mission’s mandate, the UNSC members requested the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to prepare a report by January 31, 2022. The report should outline “strategic and operational recommendations for the mandate of UNAMA in light of recent political, security, and social developments.”

The official statement added that the council members have further called on the UN chief to brief them on the situation of Afghanistan and the work that UNAMA is conducting every two months until March 17, 2022. The resolution addresses “the need for strengthened efforts to provide humanitarian assistance” and says it requires “all parties to allow full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access”.

“The territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country, to plan or finance terrorists acts, or to shelter and train terrorists, and that no Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any country,” the resolution also reads.

The text stresses “the important role that the United Nations will continue to have promoting peace and stability” in the country, highlighting not only UNAMA, but other agencies, funds and programmes.

Guterres announced $20 mn from UN CERF

Earlier, on September 13, in the speech, the UN Secretary-General announced a $20 million allocation from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (UN CERF) to support the humanitarian operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban control. He also called on the members to help and “boost humanitarian access, including the airbridge with Kabul and other hubs in Afghanistan.” The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) established an airbridge from Islamabad into Kandahar, Mazar and Herat, with operations up and running since the end of August.

