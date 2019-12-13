'Up Close & Personal': Man Captures Photo With 20-foot Long Anaconda

An astonishing video shows a photographer getting up close and personal with a 20-foot long green anaconda underwater and manages to snap a selfie as well. The photographer Jorge Cervera Hauser, 35, is the founder of the adventure travel company Pelagic Fleet in Mexico and is also known for swimming with great sharks regularly. He has also been featured by many of the world's leading nature magazines. The video was shot in the Formoso River, Brazil, where he spent approximately 40 minutes with the biggest reptile and even managed to get some great shots with the snake.

While talking to an international media outlet, Hauser said that the green anaconda that he photographed is the largest anaconda species in the world and was around six metres long. He said that he wasn't scared since he is used to 'hanging around' with large predators underwater. He further added that the snake was very shy and was trying to avoid him most of the time. However, he also said that the most he enjoyed about photographing wildlife up close are the natural curiosity animals develop and the interaction that comes. In the video, one can even see the snake flicking its tongue at the fearless photographer who reportedly has been diving with sharks and other large predators for over ten years now.

Photographer captures great white sharks' jaws

In a similar incident, Euah Rannachan, a London born photographer is known for getting close-up shots of sharks and for coming face-to-face with the underwater predators countless times. The 34-year-old reportedly doesn't get spooked when he is just feet away from sharks. Instead, he manages to keep his cool and capture the razor-sharp teeth with close-ups of their gaping mouths. Rannachan who has lived in California for the past 15 years claims that most people call him 'crazy' for going so near to the predator. In an interview with an international media outlet, Rannachan claims that sharks are very polarising for many people and the fact that they are such huge predators and one can spend so much time hanging out in the same water with them is totally incredible.

