UPS Drivers' Facebook Page Shows All The Friendly Dogs They Meet On Road

A Facebook page called 'UPS Dogs' has a collection of UPS drivers meeting friendly dogs on their delivery routes. On the dozens of homes they visit for deliveries, UPS drivers encounter a lot of pets, some of them are nice and some of them not so nice. Whenever they have the time they take a snap and add it to their page for the world to see and enjoy.

The most adorable Facebook page

Back in 2013, a UPS driver, Sean McCarren, decided he wanted to pay tribute to all the dogs he met on his delivery route and made his day just a little better, that is why he decided to start a Facebook group. The group immediately took off with McCarren's colleagues also uploading their own encounters with friendly household pets.

The Facebook group has presently over 1.4 million likes, they even started an Instagram page that has over 450,000 followers. Just because the page is called UPS Dogs does not mean that it is limited to only dogs. There are alpacas, deer, geese, goats, sheep, chickens and even cats too!.

While talking to local media, McCarren said that while running into dogs every day there is a bond that is created, especially when you run into them over and over again. He added that they are always excited to see you. The page is purely positive and all it has is dogs, dogs and dogs, with the occasional turtle and deer too.

In a similar incident, the NYC subway does not allow dogs that can not fit in a bag on the Subway. The rules are clear, and in order to still travel with their large furry friends the owners are coming up with ingenious ways to take them along.

Some people commented that the New York City Subway law was very stupid and that it could have easily been remedied by making short leashes and a muzzle necessary instead of banning big dogs.

