US-Russia To Hold Bilateral Talks On Space & Nuclear Policies To Avoid Future Escalation

The United States and Russia are scheduled to start expert-level talks with one another on July 27. According to reports, the two countries will discuss wide-ranging topics such as space security, nuclear doctrine and potential, as well as transparency and verification. The meeting on the first day, July 27, will focus on Space.

Bilateral talks between US and Russia

As per reports, the United States has stated that it hopes the upcoming dialogue with Russia will help bilateral understanding of each other’s space policies, this is aimed at preventing any sort of potential conflict and escalation in the future. US Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford has stated that both countries could benefit from the talks.

At the same time, he has also criticized Russia for "hypocritical advocacy" of outer space arms after Russia tested an anti-satellite weapon recently. US Space command on July 22 revealed they had concrete evidence of Russia performing a "non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon" on July 15.

Russia has hit back at the criticism by stating that its test was no illegal and did not violate international law, in addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the test did not endanger other space objects.

After discussions on space, the following three days will be dedicated to nuclear issues. Russia has proposed the extension of the New START treaty between the United States and Russia, the treaty expires in 2021. On the other hand, the United States has made it clear that they wish for a trilateral nuclear treaty with China, but China has a much smaller stockpile of nuclear weapons and has, therefore, declined to comment.

