Russia's Railway Enthusiast Builds Own Mini-railway In Ten Years; See Pictures

Russian enthusiast Pavel Chilin made his ‘dream come true’ by building his own 350-metre railway twisting through the grounds of his steads at least 50 kilometres outside St Petersburg. The 62-year-old invested over ten years to build the mini-railway in Ulyanovka village that has various branches, dead ends, circuit loops and even three bridges for his steam train to pass from. The design of the locomotive denotes the classic from the early 20th century. Chilin built the railway along with several other enthusiasts and admirers of the railway. While some of his friends arranged metal parts, others assembled different materials.

Chilin has also said that it took him a lot of determination to complete the project and he had to switch off his phone and computer in a bid to fully concentrate on the project. The 62-year-old engineer also informed that he along with his friends are now starting to build a steamboat and are also planning to make a steam plane.

“I’ve been excited about railways and trains since my childhood and always wanted to have my own one,” Chilin said. “Finally, my dream came true.”

“Another little secret is to switch off your computer and a smartphone for a while in order to be able to concentrate on one important thing,” he said.

The railway enthusiast’s creation quickly caught the attention of both children and adults. Many are now reportedly eager to take the ride of the train and enjoy the slow journey. One of the visitors, 9-year-old Alexei Lebedintsev was delighted with his journey on a train that was ‘like a real one’. He also said that the experience was ‘interesting’ because the little boy also wants to become an engineer.

“It was very interesting for me to try this train because I also want to become an engineer,” Alexei Lebedintsev said.

Pavel Chilin’s mini-railway in pictures

(A miniature steam train runs across a bridge on Pavel Chilin's personal railway in Ulyanovka village outside St Petersburg, Russia. Credit: AP)

(Pavel Chilin, left, and Sergei Terekhov prepare his steam locomotive to run along the miniature personal railway. Credit: AP)

(A man plays the accordion while riding on Pavel Chilin's miniature steam train. Credit: AP)

(Steam train from the front. Credit: AP)

(Pavel Chilin's assistants Sergei Terekhov, centre, and Vadim Gukov drive a locomotive on Pavel Chilin's personal railway. Credit: AP)

(Sergei Terekhov drives a miniature steam train. Credit: AP)

(A miniature steam train runs across a bridge on Pavel Chilin's miniature personal narrow-gauge railway. Credit: AP)

(Aerial view of miniature railway. Credit: AP)

(A miniature steam train runs across a bridge on Pavel Chilin's miniature personal narrow-gauge railway. Credit: AP)

(Pavel Chilin drives his steam locomotive along his own miniature personal railway. Credit: AP)

Inputs/Images: AP

