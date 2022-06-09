US Approves $120 Million Sale To Maintain Taiwanese Warships Amid Chinese Invasion Threat

In the wake of the growing threat of Chinese invasion, the US has approved the sale of ship parts to Taiwan worth USD 120 million (over Rs 930 crore). While Taiwan has hailed the move, China warned the US against strengthening ties with the democratic island it considers its own and threatens to take it by force. While a US congressional delegation was on a surprise visit to Taiwan in May, at least 30 Chinese jets entered Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). An ADIZ is a zone that extends beyond a country's airspace where approaching aircraft are asked to identify themselves by air traffic controllers.

Following the sale's approval, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency issued the required certification informing Congress of the deal. "Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) has requested to buy unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems; logistical technical assistance; US Government and contractor representative technical and logistical support; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is USD 120 million," the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

US claims proposed sale would bolster Taiwan's security

By supporting Taiwan's ongoing efforts to preserve a credible defensive capability, this proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security objectives. According to the US administration, the proposed sale will serve to boost the recipient's security while also assisting in the region's political stability, military balance, and economic prosperity. The US Department of Defense pointed out that the recipient will have no trouble integrating the equipment, and the proposed sale will not disrupt the region's core military balance. It further stated that the equipment would be sourced from certified US Navy vendors and US Navy stock.

China expresses displeasure over continued US support for Taiwan

The Chinese side has often expressed its discontent with the United States, which has repeatedly expressed its support for Taiwan. Recently, US President Joe Biden indicated that his administration would take all necessary measures to defend Taiwan if China intends to invade the island country. Speaking at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) summit on May 25, President Biden stated that Washington's position toward Taiwan remains unchnaged, and that it will provide Taiwan with armed support if China invades the country.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP