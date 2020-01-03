Israel PM Backs Trump Over Soleimani Killing, Says 'US Has The Right Of Self-defense'

As tensions mount between the United States and Iran, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has extended his support to the US in the aftermath of the airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Supporting the US, Netanyahu lauded Trump and stated that the United States has the right to defend itself. Soleimani was killed in an airstrike carried out near Baghdad's international airport on Friday.

Israel PM Netanyahu backs US

Taking to Twitter, Netanyahu backed the US and asserted that it has the right of self-defence like Israel. Netanyahu added that Soleimani was responsible for the loss of American lives and other innocent citizens. He also said that the Iranian General was orchestrating more attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"Just as Israel has the right of self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right.



Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks. pic.twitter.com/tuCKQn0mbf — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 3, 2020

Benjamin Netanyahu further commended US President Donald Trump for 'swift action' against Soleimani and said that Israel stands with it, thereby indicating its support.

President @realDonaldTrump deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively.



Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defense. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 3, 2020

Iran warns US of serious repercussions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's advisor said that the US must expect 'repercussions' for crossing the 'red line.' The airstrike ordered by Trump also killed other targets including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, according to sources. Following the drone strike, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani. Khamenei also threatened the US and said that 'a harsh retaliation is waiting'. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif too condemned the attack ordered by Trump and termed it as 'international terrorism' and 'foolish escalation.'

General Qassem Soleimani killed

On Friday, the Pentagon announced that the airstrike was ordered by US President Donald Trump. In its statement, the Pentagon stated, "General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region." It said that Soleimani "had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months." The airstrike comes as a retaliatory response by the US following the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad this week.

