Israel PM Backs Trump Over Soleimani Killing, Says 'US Has The Right Of Self-defense'

Rest of the World News

As tensions between mount between the United States and Iran, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has extended his support to the United States.

Israel

As tensions mount between the United States and Iran, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has extended his support to the US in the aftermath of the airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Supporting the US, Netanyahu lauded Trump and stated that the United States has the right to defend itself. Soleimani was killed in an airstrike carried out near Baghdad's international airport on Friday.

READ: MEA Urges 'restraint & Calm' Over Assassination Of Iran's Top Commander Soleimani By US

Israel PM Netanyahu backs US 

Taking to Twitter, Netanyahu backed the US and asserted that it has the right of self-defence like Israel. Netanyahu added that Soleimani was responsible for the loss of American lives and other innocent citizens. He also said that the Iranian General was orchestrating more attacks. 

READ: Israel Army On High-alert After US Kills Iran's Top Commander Soleimani

Benjamin Netanyahu further commended US President Donald Trump for 'swift action' against Soleimani and said that Israel stands with it, thereby indicating its support. 

READ: Hamas Condemns US 'crime' Of Killing Soleimani

Iran warns US of serious repercussions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's advisor said that the US must expect 'repercussions' for crossing the 'red line.' The airstrike ordered by Trump also killed other targets including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, according to sources. Following the drone strike, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani. Khamenei also threatened the US and said that 'a harsh retaliation is waiting'. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif too condemned the attack ordered by Trump and termed it as 'international terrorism' and 'foolish escalation.' 

READ | IRGC: Iran Will Definitely Retaliate Over Soleimani

General Qassem Soleimani killed

On Friday, the Pentagon announced that the airstrike was ordered by US President Donald Trump. In its statement, the Pentagon stated, "General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region." It said that Soleimani "had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months." The airstrike comes as a retaliatory response by the US following the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad this week.

READ: China 'highly Concerned' Over US Soleimani Strike

Published:
