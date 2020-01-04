US Man Wins $1 Million Jackpot Lottery While Shopping For Ingredients

A North Carolina man has won a $1 million lottery ticket that he bought while shopping for ingredients to make stew. North Carolina's lottery released a statement on January 1 that Edward Snyder purchased the Cash 5 ticket at a grocery store named Food Lion in Mooresville which is situated in the north of Charlotte. Synder told the lottery officials that he has worked as an operation manager for more than 20 years. He said that he's close to retirement and still cannot believe that it happened. He further added that it is a Christmas gift for him and is an unbelievable way to start the New Year.

Man claims the prize money

He said that he was feeling lucky when he stopped at the grocery store to buy ingredients for the European-style stew, and he purchased a Cash 5 ticket. He said he looked at the ticket several times as he could not believe it in first glance. He added that he messaged his wife but she did not believe him either. Synder claimed the lottery prize money on Tuesday and carried away $752,189 to home after taxes.

A similar incident

Meanwhile, a chef who recently won one million pounds, still came for work on both Christmas and Boxing Day because he did not want to let his customers down. Didzis Pirags won the jackpot prize during his lunch break last weekend but despite that was determined not to let down the people who would be going to the pub over the extended festive period.

Pirags works as the kitchen manager at The Hungry House in Broughton and is a single dad. While talking to local media, he said that he decided to buy an online scratch card after he felt a 'lucky itch'. Pirags's turned out to be very lucky because he won the jackpot. The single dad has said that with the prize money he was able to put down the deposit on his first-ever home and that it will totally change his and his five-year-old son's life. Didzis also added that he currently works 60 hours a week and the money will allow him to quit his job and look for a new one where he can get weekends off so that he can spend more time with his son.

