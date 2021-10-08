US Military Trainers Have Been Secretly Deployed In Taiwan For At Least A Year: Report

As China-Taiwan tensions continue to escalate, the United States has been secretly maintaining a small contingent of its military trainers in the island claimed for at least a year. Since the island is aggressively claimed by Beijing, the presence of American troops, even in small contingent, is the latest sign of rising stakes in the separate rivalry in the already sour relations between the United States and China. The Wall Street Journal has reported on Thursday, 7 October, that about two dozen US special forces soldiers along with an unspecified number of marines have been training the Taiwanese forces.

Reportedly, the US trainers were sent to the self-ruled democratic island by the former US President Donald Trump administration. However, their presence was not reported until now. The report also comes after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said that the island would “do whatever it takes to defend its freedom and democratic way of life.” Meanwhile, the island’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng has also said recently the Beijing is capable of launching a “full scale” invasion of Taiwan by 2025.

As per a report by The Guardian, the United States troops have not been permanently based in Taiwan since 1979 when Washington established diplomatic relations with China. British daily newspaper has added that the Pentagon spokesperson, John Supple did not comment on The Wall Street Journal report directly but has noted that “our support for and defence relationship with Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat” from China.

However, the report stating US troops’ presence in Taiwan comes especially at a time when Beijing has ramped up its military activities as political intimidation against the self-ruled island. The mainland has repeatedly stated that it would use force to end the ‘separatist forces in Taiwan which it claims as its own ‘breakaway province.’ In recent years, the US has showcased strong support to Taiwan, further risking the ire of China.

Notably, the presence of the US Marines Raiders in Taiwan has been previously reported by The Drive and it was later confirmed by the Taiwan Navy Command as a “routine Taiwan-US military exchange and cooperation training,” stated The Guardian citing US defence media and local outlets. Additionally, the American officials reportedly said that the November 2020 reports were “inaccurate” but did not elaborate further.

China urged the US to stop aid to Taiwan

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry issued a statement calling out the United States to stop the military aid to Taiwan. Reportedly, the statement said, “China will take all necessary steps to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.” China’s state media, Global Times, stated on Friday, 8 October that China’s state council “strongly opposed any form of military collusion between Taiwan and the United States.”

It added, “We urge the US to abide Three Communiqués on the Taiwan issue and stop any provocations. The DPP authorities work with external forces to seek “independence” and reject reunification. This has led the people of Taiwan to disaster, and their attempts are bound to fail.”

IMAGE: AP