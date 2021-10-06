Taiwan Says China Is Capable Of Launching 'full Scale' Invasion Of Island By 2025

China is capable of launching a "full scale" invasion of Taiwan by 2025, said the island’s defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng while describing the present tensions between both sides as the worst in at least four decades. While speaking with China Times on Wednesday, 5 October, Taiwan’s defence minister said that Beijing is capable even now, but it would be completely prepared to mounting the full-scale attack in at least three years. The tensions between China and Taiwan have continued to escalate with Beijing repeatedly denouncing the ‘separatist government in the island and stating that it would use force to get Taipei’s full control, if necessary.

Chiu said, “By 2025, China will bring the cost and attrition to its lowest. It has the capacity now, but it will not start a war easily, having to take many other things into consideration.”

The remarks of Taiwan’s defence minister came in the backdrop of China sending around 150 warplanes into the island’s air defence zone in just the first four days of October starting on Friday, which also marked the patriotic holiday in the mainland. The recent incursions by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have marked the record escalation of its grey zone military activity directed towards the island, stated The Guardian.

China sent 38 aircraft on its National Day

During China’s National Day on 1 October, the PLA sent at least 38 warplanes into the area. It was followed by at least 39 aircraft on Saturday and then 16 on Sunday. On Monday, around 52 planes, including 34 J-16 fighter jets and 12 H-6 bombers, flew near Taiwan, followed by four more Chinese J-16s flying in the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defence zone.

Even though the self-ruled democratic island, Taiwan, believes to be an independent country, China has claimed the island. Chiu’s remarks came as the island’s legislature reviewed a T$240 billion or US$8.6 billion special defence budget bill. As per The Guardian, around two-thirds of the defence budget bill would be utilised on anti-ship weapons, including land-based missile systems. Out of the total approved amount, T$148.9 billion would be for the mass production of homegrown missiles and “high-performance” ships.

Image: AP