COVID-19: US Records Over 150,000 Cases, 2,800 Deaths Due To Novel Coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 150,000 on March 30, international media reported citing John Hopkins University. According to the latest reports, the number of cases in the United States was nearly 159,689 making it the worst-hit country in the world. Also, the number of dead in the country reached to 2,951 on March 31.

The count of infected patients in the United States has now increased fourfold. The figures shockingly stood at around 34,000 a week earlier, as per reports. As of March 23, the reportedly fatality cases were at only 414, while many states in the country had still not reported the number of deaths.

'Could rise to a million'

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus-infected patients have increased over four times in the past week, the death rate has been increasing even more rapidly. With over 2,480 fatalities from the pandemic, the only two states left to report a fatality are Wyoming and Hawaii.

A member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, reportedly predicted that the number of COVID-19 infected cases in the country could even rise to one million. While the entire country has been struggling with the public health emergency, President Donald Trump on March 29, reportedly kept his calm and said that the country would be able to do "a very good job" if they managed to keep the death toll to 100,000 or less.

The novel coronavirus which originated in China last year has now infected over 781,441 people all over the world and has claimed nearly 37,578 lives worldwide. People have been forced to isolate themselves completely, following home quarantine and social distancing.

The highly contagious virus has been escalating at a rapid case, turning the world upside down. Many nations have been put under a complete lockdown in an attempt to fight the deadly COVID-19.

Image Credits: AP