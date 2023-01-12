US Says It Has Not Received Any Formal Request For Brazil Ex-Prez Bolsonaro's Extradition

The United States has not yet received any official requests from the Brazilian government regarding the extradition of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was in Florida while his supporters stormed the National Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace in Brasilia last week. According to a report from Washington Examiner, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated that the US is not currently in direct contact with Bolsonaro and that visa issues are governed by legal modalities, deferring to the State Department. However, Sullivan did say that if the U.S. were to receive a request, it would be treated "seriously".

After the riots, President Joe Biden spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was inaugurated last week despite Bolsonaro's refusal to concede. Lula has criticized the protesters as "fanatic fascists" and introduced a state of federal intervention in the nation's capital. Roughly 300 people have been arrested after destroying items ranging from furniture to documents.

Canada, Mexico and US condemned the attack

Canada, Mexico, and the US have released a statement condemning the attacks on Brazil's democracy and the peaceful transfer of power. "We stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic institutions," the statement read. "Our governments support the free will of the people of Brazil. We look forward to working with President Lula on delivering for our countries, the Western Hemisphere, and beyond."

Biden also commented on the situation in Brazil, calling it "outrageous". The attacks on Brazil's democratic institutions have raised concerns about the stability of the country's democracy and the potential for further political turmoil. The international community is closely watching the situation and calling for peaceful resolution and respect for the will of the people.

Violent protests are not new in Brazil. In 2016, Brazil was hit by protests calling for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff. The protests were marked by clashes between police and protesters, with some protesters setting fire to buildings and cars. The impeachment was seen by many as a thinly veiled coup and sparked widespread anger among supporters of Rousseff and the Workers' Party. The events of the past week have shown the fragility of democracy in Brazil, which is notorious for political instability. The US and its North American partners will continue to closely monitor the situation and work with the new government in Brazil to ensure stability and the protection of democracy.