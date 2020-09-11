US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo To Attend Intra-Afghan Peace Talks In Qatar

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, September 10 announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be flying to Qatar to attend the intra-Afghan peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government. The long-anticipated talks between the two parties are scheduled for September 12 and will take place in Qatar, where the Taliban have their political office.

'Historic opportunity': Pompeo

During a press conference at the White House, Donald Trump said, "I can announce, with great pride, that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be departing this evening on a historic trip to Doha, Qatar, for the beginning of intra-Afghan peace negotiations”. Trump further added that the number of US troops in Afghanistan would soon be brought down to only 4,000 as agreed upon in a deal between Washington and the Taliban back in February.

The intra-Afghanistan Peace talks are being considered a diplomatic breakthrough that could potentially stabilise the war-torn country after nearly four decades of conflict. Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said the peace talks were a historic opportunity to end the conflict in the country as the people of Afghanistan have ‘carried the burden of war for too long’.

Despite negotiations being back on track, peace in Afghanistan is going to be a long drawn process as the two sides discuss the right of women and minorities. As per reports, the Taliban has stated that it will allow women to go to school, work and even participate in politics but they would not accept a female president or a female chief justice even though they are willing to allow female judges.

Afghan government's negotiating team will contain several female officials who will have to find a way to uphold the right and freedoms of women. There are no women on the Taliban negotiation team.

(Image Credit ANI)

