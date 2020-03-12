Coronavirus Pandemic: US Senate Staffer Tests Positive For Deadly Virus

A staffer for United States Senator Maria Cantwell has reportedly been tested positive for Coronavirus, the office said in a statement on March 11. According to international media reports, the unidentified person works for Cantwell's Washington DC office and has had no contact with the Senator or other lawmakers. The person has been in isolation since the onset of symptoms.

Cantwell's office further said that the senator will be closing her office for the week and her staff will work remotely. Other staffers have also been told to get tested. As per reports, seven federal lawmakers since Sunday, including Senator Ted Cruz, have announced that they are self-quarantining after coming into contact with people who tested positive for coronavirus.

Wahington is also one of the hardest-hit state but the deadly virus. The west coast state has also reported more than a quarter of the national cases and 24 of the 32 deaths. Currently, the US has approximately 1,355 confirmed cases and the deadly virus has also claimed 54 lives in the country.

Europe travel ban

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus US President Donald Trump has also announced that all travellers from Europe to the US will be suspended for the next 30 days. In a televised address to the nation, Trump said the decision was made in order to 'keep away new cases from entering our shores'. The new measures will kick off Friday midnight local time.

Further, in his address, President Trump said, "These prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. These restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom”.

