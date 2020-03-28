'The Batman' Halts Shoot Indefinitely Due To The Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus outbreak has evidently taken over the world and forced various industries to shut down indefinitely. The film industry, for example, suffered massive losses as theatres across the globe shut down to control the spread of the Coronavirus. Besides this, various films which were in the filming stage or pre-production stage were also pushed indefinitely. Now, joining the list of these films is the Matt Reeves directorial The Batman which has now halted shoots without any prior date to resume production.

The Batman production shut indefinitely

Matt Reeves is often seen answering fan questions on social media. Be it questions about his previous or future films, Matt Reeves answers fan questions with no hesitation. Sometimes the director also gives away never heard before news about his films, and the director has done the same today. One of the fans on Twitter asked director Matt Reeves about the production of Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman's production details. Here is what the director had to say -

Yes, we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume... Everyone safe for the moment, thank you for asking, and stay safe too... https://t.co/wDhlYtphlm — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 25, 2020

Matt Reeves revealed that the Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman has shut down till it is safe for the cast and crew to return on the sets. Matt Reeves also revealed that everyone from the sets of The Batman is safe and advised the fan to stay safe also. The film had previously put on a two-week hiatus in Liverpool, but as cases have risen exponentially in the UK, it is evidently only safe for the makers to shut down production of The Batman indefinitely.

