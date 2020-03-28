The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'The Batman' Halts Shoot Indefinitely Due To The Ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak

Hollywood News

'The Batman' director Matt Reeves recently took to his Twitter answering a fan question and also revealing that the production on the film has shut down.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
the batman

The Coronavirus outbreak has evidently taken over the world and forced various industries to shut down indefinitely. The film industry, for example, suffered massive losses as theatres across the globe shut down to control the spread of the Coronavirus. Besides this, various films which were in the filming stage or pre-production stage were also pushed indefinitely. Now, joining the list of these films is the Matt Reeves directorial The Batman which has now halted shoots without any prior date to resume production. 

Also read: Suki Waterhouse's dating timeline until now; from Robert Pattinson to Bradley Cooper

The Batman production shut indefinitely

Matt Reeves is often seen answering fan questions on social media. Be it questions about his previous or future films, Matt Reeves answers fan questions with no hesitation. Sometimes the director also gives away never heard before news about his films, and the director has done the same today. One of the fans on Twitter asked director Matt Reeves about the production of Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman's production details. Here is what the director had to say - 

Also read: Robert Pattinson's 'High Life' script was just 30 pages; Learn more interesting trivia

Matt Reeves revealed that the Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman has shut down till it is safe for the cast and crew to return on the sets. Matt Reeves also revealed that everyone from the sets of The Batman is safe and advised the fan to stay safe also. The film had previously put on a two-week hiatus in Liverpool, but as cases have risen exponentially in the UK, it is evidently only safe for the makers to shut down production of The Batman indefinitely.

Also read: Robert Pattinson and his association with directors whose first name is David

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Pattinson (@robertpattinsonofficial) on

Also read: Robert Pattinson and other famous British actors who started off with theatre 

Also read: Robert Pattinson's 'The Lost City Of Z': Interesting trivia about the film

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
NYC MAYOR THANKS ELON MUSK
MHA
COVID-19:MHA ISSUES SECOND ADDENDUM
Coronavirus
FIR AGAINST COVID-POSITIVE JOURNALI
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
RESPONSE 'STEP-BY-STEP': SANYAL
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE