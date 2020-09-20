Moscow Denounces US Claims On Iran Arms Embargo As 'illegitimate'

Russia has denounced the unilateral declaration by the United States on Iranian sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal as “illegitimate” and “unacceptable”. The Russian foreign ministry, in a strong-worded statement, said that the United States continue to mislead the international community on the restoration of arms embargo which is set to expire in mid-October.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced on September 19 that the 30-day process for the return of all sanctions has ended and all provisions of the UN Security Council resolution are back. Pompeo declared that the United States took the “decisive action” because the Security Council failed to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran.

The Iran nuclear deal was enshrined in a UNSC resolution which still names the US as a participant and the Trump administration has been arguing on the technicality that Washington could still trigger a snapback. US President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order which will allow his administration to impose sanctions on any country “violating” the arms embargo on Iran.

“The illegitimate initiatives and actions of the United States by definition cannot have international legal consequences for other countries,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Urges to abandon its course

Moscow, a key ally of Tehran, said that the UN Security Council did not take any action that would lead to the renewal of the previous sanctions against Iran. It accused Washington of putting on a “theatrical performance” to subordinate the Security Council, adding that the claim of restoration of sanctions on Iran is nothing but “wishful thinking”.

“The United States should not aggravate the situation, but immediately abandon its course of destroying the JCPOA and undermining UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” said the ministry.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif urged the global community to oppose the “bullying” nature of the United States or expect to face similar sanctions in future. US President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order which will allow his administration to impose sanctions on any country “violating” the arms embargo on Iran.

