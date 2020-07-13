Indian Diaspora Groups In London Protest Against China's Expansionist Policies

Dozens of Indians led by displaced Muslims of Iranian origin staged a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in London on Sunday, July 12. The demonstration aimed at demanding justice for Hong Kong.

Read: Tibetan Community, US-Indians & Taiwanese Stage Anti-China Protests In New York City

'Down with China'

As per ANI, the protesters raised slogans such as ‘Down with China’ against oppression at the hands of China's expansionist policies The demonstrators also demanded that China stops exploiting resources in Gilgit Baltistan, part of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. The protest was also joined by activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Anti-China protests have surged in recent weeks following the LAC Faceoff in Galwan Valley.

“We are the victim of Chinese aggression as China Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Gilgit Baltistan and over 6,000 Chinese army and engineers are present in PoK with an aim to expand CPEC project’ said Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza while speaking to ANI.

Read: Spooked Chinese Mouthpiece Claims Upper Hand After US Approves Arms Supply To Taiwan

This comes just a day after hundreds of members of the Tibetan community took to the streets outside the Chinese consulate in New York to protest against the Chinese Communist Party and its policies. The Tibetan protesters who were joined by Indians and Taiwanese demanded that people boycott Chinese products.

While Tibet is said to be an autonomous region of China, in reality, it has been oppressed and cut off from the world since China annexed it 60 years ago and forced the Dalai Lama - the spiritual leader of Tibet - into exile in India where the Tibet government in exile now operates from. The demonstrators in New York waved Indian flags, chanted anti-China slogans and were seen holding a banner that read, 'Global movement to boycott Made in China'.

Read: US Approves Missile Upgrade Package Worth $620 Million To Taiwan

Read: China Frees Law Professor Detained For Criticising Xi Jinping After Six Days: Reports