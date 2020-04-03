The Debate
US Asks For Release Of All Religious Prisoners To Combat Spread Of Covid-19

Rest of the World News

Countries have been taking sharp decisions in order to stop the spread, such as suspending all air travel and in some cases, putting the country in a lockdown

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback has called upon countries to release religious prisoners during the coronavirus crisis.

US asks for release of prisioners 

"In this time of the pandemic, religious prisoners should be released. We call on all governments around the world to do so. It's a good public health move for their nations and it's morally obviously the right thing to do," he said.

He also appreciated the decision taken by Iran to release 1,00,000 prisoners and urged them to release all the prisoners in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. 

Coronavirus has claimed more than 50,000 lives around the world with more than a million cases in more than 200 countries. The disease was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in March.

Countries have been taking sharp decisions in order to stop the spread of the virus, such as suspending all air travel and in some cases, putting the country in a lockdown for weeks. 

First Published:
