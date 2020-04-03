US Asks For Release Of All Religious Prisoners To Combat Spread Of Covid-19

United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback has called upon countries to release religious prisoners during the coronavirus crisis.

US asks for release of prisioners

International #ReligiousFreedom Alliance members continue to work in these trying times. Very productive meeting to discuss actions, including calling for release of religious prisoners during the pandemic, as well as preparing to advocate for FoRB once the virus threat subsides. pic.twitter.com/wVLwJHCkjY — Ambassador Sam Brownback (@IRF_Ambassador) April 1, 2020

"In this time of the pandemic, religious prisoners should be released. We call on all governments around the world to do so. It's a good public health move for their nations and it's morally obviously the right thing to do," he said.

He also appreciated the decision taken by Iran to release 1,00,000 prisoners and urged them to release all the prisoners in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Spoke with Indian Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS today on #COVID19 and religious freedom in #India. We will continue to work closely with India on these issues. — Ambassador Sam Brownback (@IRF_Ambassador) March 26, 2020

Coronavirus has claimed more than 50,000 lives around the world with more than a million cases in more than 200 countries. The disease was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in March.

Vulnerable religious minority communities are even more at-risk in public health crises, often having limited access to basic necessities. We urge countries to ensure the protection of these and other vulnerable communities during the #COVID19 crisis. — Ambassador Sam Brownback (@IRF_Ambassador) March 25, 2020

Countries have been taking sharp decisions in order to stop the spread of the virus, such as suspending all air travel and in some cases, putting the country in a lockdown for weeks.

