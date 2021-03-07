USFDA On Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines: 'Shots Effective Only If 2-dose Regimen Carried Out'

Nearly one and half months after the recently discovered new Covid-19 strain B.1.1.7 that affected several in the United Kingdom and followed by at least nine US states, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now strongly warned volunteers against administering only single doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. According to The Wall Street Journal, the scientists at USFDA have stressed that the efficacy of vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer has proved to be efficient 'only if people get two shots.'

America has witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus positives in the past few weeks that stands at 29,653,891 while 527,119 people succumbed to the virus in the US till Sunday. The Biden administration has raked up efforts to authorise major vaccine makers like Moderna and Pfizer, while President Joe Biden last month announced that Pfizer will soon produce 10 million vaccines per week, to vaccinate at least 600 million Americans by June 2021, a goal set by Biden. However, in the wake of rising requirements for vaccines, the scientists at FDA have now clarified "You would be flying blind to just one-dose," as they called on all volunteers and reiterated that two doses of both Moderna and Pfizer are a must.

'Authorisation from FDA is must'

The FDA scientists further said "In case as a volunteer, you are willing to do something else other than follow the proven studies shown to the FDA, show us that this one-shot effect is effective and durable," they challenged. Peter Marks, the Director of the FDA center that oversees vaccines was quoted by The Wall Street Journal as saying "It is essential that these vaccines be used as authorised by FDA in order to prevent Covid-19 related hospitalisations and death."

⚠️VERY WORRIED FOR FLORIDA/US—More contagious #B117 is rising quickly, & exponentially replacing the old dying #SARSCoV2 common strain. B117 affects kids, & 64% more severe. B117 now over 40%—dominant in days. A new surge is coming. Florida inaction= Florida ➡️ US surge. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PFYj5Dhe47 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 6, 2021

Given the sudden rise in Covid-19 positive cases in America, in February, a few scientists and lawmakers had advised using a one-dose regimen for all vaccines approved in the US. Initial studies had proved that one-shot would be enough. However, extensive research by the FDA scientists on the new 'super strains' of Covid-19 in America, has resulted in the revision of earlier prescriptions. California, Florida, Minnesota, and more American states have witnessed the B.1.1.7 strain that is 56% more transmissible when compared to earlier versions of the coronavirus.

B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants in the US



Currently, the US has these two variants of Covid-19 affecting its masses — B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 with 2,672 and 68 positives respectively, as per the data on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until March 4. Towards the end of February, the FDA also gave emergency authorisation to Jhonson & Jhonson's single shit vaccine. Studies are underway to define the need, if any, for the two-dose regimen of vaccine by Jhonson & Jhonson. Meanwhile, Biden had earlier warned that approval to Jhonson & Jhonson's vaccine is still far away from serving the purpose, as cases are only on the rise now with new variants in America.

