Pfizer To Develop 10 Million COVID Vaccines To Help Biden Vaccinate 100 Million Americans

US President Joe Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million Americans in first 100 days of his governance, and distribute atleast 600 million doses by July 29. Biden vowed to work in collaboration with the American multinational pharmaceutical giant Pfizer that will help the former achieve his goal of vaccinating maximum Americans in the next few months.

Biden was on his visit to the American durg maker's plant in Michigan's Kalamazoo on Friday where he was assured by CEO Albert Bourla that Pfizer will increase its the supply of vaccination shots from 5 million to 10 million per week. The announcement by Biden comes after the White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt had said that, "The US was facing a lag in the delivery of 6 million Covid-19 vaccines due to bad weather this week."

This afternoon, I’m touring a Pfizer manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and delivering remarks on our efforts to vaccinate America. Tune in. https://t.co/UY2yHNjaXv — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2021





"The 6 million doses represent about three days of delayed shipping. But 1.4 million doses are already in transit. We anticipate all the backlogged doses will be delivered next week, with most being delivered within the next several days. We will be able to catch up," Slavitt was quoted as saying by ANI.

READ | Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Can Be 'stored In Normal Freezers'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker shows that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the US as on Saturday stands at 27,737,875. There has been a rise in the number of contractions in past thirty days, while 59.6 million people have been administered vaccines developed by different firms. Given that over 4.9 lakh people have succumbed to the virus till date, the Biden administration is keen to get most vaccine shots developed, so maximum Americans can be vaccinated. Biden during his visit to the Pfizer plant in Michigan said, "The United States will have enough vaccine for the public by end of July."

READ | Joe Biden To Attend Maiden G7 Summit As US President, Will Discuss COVID & Climate Change

There are many candidates who are in the process of developing the Covid-19 vaccines with those like Moderna Therapeutics and Oxford who have reached a milestone in response to the pandemic. The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS), the global body involved with regualtion of healthcare lists the number of companies that are involved in development of vaccines.

READ | 'Congratulations To NASA': Joe Biden Hails 'historic' Perseverance Rover Landing On Mars

READ | Joe Biden Promises To Make 600 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Available By End Of July