'Feb 14 Is Another Date You Don't Have...' & Hilarious Memes Shared On Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is celebrated across the world on February 14, every year. People gift their loved one's gifts, chocolates, flowers and send out messages of love. It is popularly believed that St Valentine was a priest from Rome during the third century. Back then, a Roman Emperor Claudius II had banned marriages because he thought married men were bad soldiers. St. Valentine, however, thought this was unfair and so he broke the rules and arranged marriages in secret.

He would wear a ring with a cupid on it and that’s how soldiers would recognise him and sent gifts and flowers through him to their loved ones. With a lot of people making plans for the day, there are also many others sharing a range of jokes and memes about their big plans for V-day. Take a look at Valentine's Day memes and jokes that will make single souls cry with laughter.

Valentine's Day memes and jokes

Save money this Valentine's Day by being unlovable — Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) February 12, 2020

some dating advice from seasoned couples ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PdIsKmSR7s — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 13, 2020

Don’t believe in the hype of marketing around Valentine’s Day.



14th February is just another date you don’t have 🎉 — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) February 13, 2020

"babe, we don't need a day to celebrate it — for us every day is Valentine's Day"



"seedha seedha bol na gift ke paise nahi hai" — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) February 14, 2020

When someone asks your Valentine’s Day plans. pic.twitter.com/A4r2EYXOpC — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 14, 2020

On Valentine's Day, I even sweat hearts for you... @NargisFakhri pic.twitter.com/BcUo0qaPqa — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) February 14, 2016

*termites on date*

Waiter: what would you like to order, sir?

Termite: table for two. — Ren (@kaminapun) October 18, 2015

Valentine’s Day is the Comic Sans of holidays. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 14, 2018

