The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Feb 14 Is Another Date You Don't Have...' & Hilarious Memes Shared On Valentine's Day

Rest of the World News

With a lot of people making plans for the day, there are also many others sharing a range of jokes and memes about their big plans for Valentine's Day.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is celebrated across the world on February 14, every year. People gift their loved one's gifts, chocolates, flowers and send out messages of love. It is popularly believed that St Valentine was a priest from Rome during the third century. Back then, a Roman Emperor Claudius II had banned marriages because he thought married men were bad soldiers. St. Valentine, however, thought this was unfair and so he broke the rules and arranged marriages in secret.

He would wear a ring with a cupid on it and that’s how soldiers would recognise him and sent gifts and flowers through him to their loved ones. With a lot of people making plans for the day, there are also many others sharing a range of jokes and memes about their big plans for V-day. Take a look at Valentine's Day memes and jokes that will make single souls cry with laughter.

READ: Banksy's Latest Valentine's Day Graffiti Depicts 'innocence And Violence'

Valentine's Day memes and jokes 

READ: Valentine's Day 2020: Know About The History Of The Day Of Love
 

READ: Valentine's Day 2020: Shayaris To Woo Your Special Someone In Filmy Style

READ: Valentine's Day 2020: Pictures, Wallpapers & Quotes You Must Check Out

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE