Valuable Gold Coins Found In Hoarder's Cottage, Sold For £80,000

An auctioneer discovered a drawer full of valuable coins as he walked through a ruined cottage located in a remote West Country Valley. The coins were reportedly in mint condition and were sold for £80,000 at Wotton Auction Rooms. John Rolfe who had no expectations when he began exploring the dilapidated establishment, told an international news agency that it was 'mind-blowing' and that he 'felt like a pirate in a grotto'.

Rolfe had found an entire drawer full of valuable coins, he even found a coin in sugar cubes in a bowl. All the coins were later removed from the cottage near Stroud, in Gloucestershire. However, the precise location of the cottage along with the coin collector who had died a few months ago have not yet been disclosed on the request of the family. But, according to reports, it is understood that the person was a former City of London worker who then lived alone after retiring.

Most valuable coin set of the lot

The hoarder of such precious coins reportedly had an eye for gold and therefore all coins were kept in great condition. Most of the pieces were also kept in their original plastic along with the receipts. Out of all the coins Rolfe found, the most valuable lot was No 210, a 1937 specimen coin set comprising a £5 coin and sovereigns in a Morocco leather case, which singularly was reportedly sold for £8,000.

According to international reports, there were also some coins commemorating royal occasions, historical events and figures along with some celebrating great artists and marking sporting events. There was also an entire set minted for the Queen's jubilee in 2002 along with box and paperwork that was sold for £5,000. An individual also paid at least £3,400 for a set of Channel Islands gold coins that were produced to mark the 150th anniversary of Duke of Wellington's death. Rolfe later also explained how he got to know about the cottage from the solicitors for the family of the deceased.

In for a penny, in for a pound! The January catalogue is now live and features 150 lots of coins from an unreserved private collection.https://t.co/vgRhCWrxaL#auction #coins pic.twitter.com/dv6FHdqzDm — Wotton Auctions (@Wotton_Auctions) January 22, 2020

