'Masterchef India' Feb 1 And 2: Auction Of Ingredients And The Chocolate Challenge

MasterChef India season 6 has been getting massive love from fans. The judges are assigning the contestants various task to improve their cooking skills. Till now, all the tasks have been really difficult and it has been entertaining to watch season 6. Let us take a look at what are the current tasks that they have to deal with.

Feb 01- Auction of ingredients

There is an auction of ingredients for the contestants. In this task, contestants have to choose which ingredients would be good for their dish. The decision should be taken within a limited time or the contestants will not be allowed to get those ingredients back. The judges of the show, Chef Ranveer Brar and Vineet Bhatia, give a piece of shocking news to contestants related to the auction.

Ranveer Brar informs the contestants that they have to make their favourite dish but the twist is that they have to collect ingredients and they will do the auction. During the auction, contestants need to buy their favourite ingredients but by sacrificing their cooking time. Keeping the full-time period in mind the contestants get ready for the challenge.

Feb 02 -The Chocolate Challenge

In this episode, managing director of Amul R.S.Sodhi makes his presence. The challenge of constants is about Amul chocolate. They have to taste any Amul chocolate and among 30 different flavours, they have to choose one and tell which flavour of chocolate is it. The time they have for tasting and telling the flavour of the chocolate is 1 minute. The second task consists of a challenge where participants have to make a chocolate dish within 2 hours of time with a surprise. The surprise can be in the form of taste, side dish or anything else.

Image Courtesy: Master Chef India's Instagram

