'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Indian Embassy In Madagascar Marks 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

The embassy of India in Antananarivo, Madagascar, is honouring the age-old Indian concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) on the occasion of India's 75th Independence and the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. On the evening of September 28, the embassy building was illuminated by a spectacular projection of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and a painting competition on its theme was also organised.

Upasi Vaidya was adjudged as the winner of the painting competition followed by Maya Ramiharimiadana and Natoa Rasolonjatovo, reported news agency ANI, adding that some of the paintings were also projected onto the Embassy building in Antananarivo. On the occasion, Germain Randrianrisoa, a prominent Valiha musician from Madagascar who is a member of the contemporary African music group 3MA and a living music icon, spoke about the relevance of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam's philosophy.

Abhay Kumar, the Indian Ambassador to Antananarivo, wrote an article underlining the importance and relevance of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and how this ancient Indian philosophy from the Maha Upanishad guides India's worldview. Ambassador Abhay Kumar emphasised the essence of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in his welcome remarks at the 57th Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day celebrations earlier this month. He stated, "It is one of the core philosophies of Indian civilization since ancient times and ITEC is a living example of the practice of this philosophy." He further went on to say that Madagascar is an important member of this family, and the ITEC initiative is only one of the numerous ways India has aided Madagascar in its development. Since 1964, India has trained over 200,000 professionals from 161 partner nations through the ITEC programme, Kumar added.

Air show at Dal Lake to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Meanwhile, on September 26, an air show at Dal Lake in Srinagar was organised by the Indian Air Force to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Jammu and Kashmir's governor Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the event which was organised by the Air Force along with the government of the Union Territory. Apart from the air show, there was also a photo exhibition near the venue where some of the most amazing pictures essaying the history of the Indian Air Force were displayed. It should be mentioned here that starting the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is slated to organise week-long special events and programmes as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. The week-long celebrations to mark 75 years of independence is scheduled to start from Monday, October 4, the ministry said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/@ India in Madagascar & Comoros)