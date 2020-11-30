Indian Envoy's Proposal Of Inscribing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' At UNGA Finds Support

Following Indian envoy to Madagascar Abhay Kumar’s proposal of inscribing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in the premises of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Union Minister Smriti Irani on November 29 welcomed the valuable suggestions. During a webinar in which Irani was the chief guest, Kumar had said that a draft resolution should also be introduced at the UNGA for a common Earth Anthem and noted that the planet does not have an anthem. She also suggested that the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) could take the proposals further to a logical conclusion.

According to the Indian envoy, the idea for a common Earth Anthem emanates from the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. He also suggested the establishment of a National Poetry Library in India. Welcoming the proposal, the Minister of Textiles, Women and Child Development said that she is “hopeful” that all the pronouncements that have been made on the webinar “will find support”.

“When we talk today about Self Reliance or Atmanirbharta, people look at it from the angle of manufacturing, however, if truly a nation has to be self-reliant, that self-reliance will not be limited to manufacturing processes, business ideas or investments alone, self-reliance finds its foundation in the holistic rise of citizens who are aware of their civilisational values and strengths," Smriti Irani said.

“Today Ambassador Abhay Kumar spoke about the need to put out an institution dedicated to poetry and as I listened to him I wanted to remind him that he is a part of a service that can actually leverage the ICCR and I'm hopeful that all the pronouncement he has made on this platform today will find support and home under the aegis of the ICCR,” she added.

Indian envoy's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' pitch

While making the suggestion, Abhay Kumar also said that the term from Maha Upanishad which means that 'the whole world is a family' will help the world leaders convening at UNGA every September, to understand the basic message of Indian Civilisation that views the entire world as one huge family. Further, the Indian envoy noted that Universities and football teams have anthems of their own but our planet does not have an anthem, thus proposed common Earth Anthem.

Had the opportunity to attend and speak at a webinar on the role of #Language, #Literature and #Culture for #AatmaNirbharBharat organised by @aaj_jnu today with Hon’ble Minister of Textiles, Women and Child Development @smritiirani ji as the Chief Guest. pic.twitter.com/S9JJmoDXmb — Abhay K. (@theabhayk) November 29, 2020

