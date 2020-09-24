Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Urges Countries To Rally Against US Sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urged all “countries that defend peace” to rally against the US sanctions on the Latin American nation and its allies. Speaking at the 75th session of United Nations General Assembly, Maduro demanded to undo unilateral measures by the United States as the country faces a severe economic crisis.

“We must demand the cessation of all unilateral coercive measures, of all the alleged sanctions, and that they allow our people to exercise their own rights,” Maduro said in a pre-recorded video message.

Trump administration has been trying to unseat Maduro through “maximum pressure” campaign and recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate leader. Earlier this week, the United States announced sanctions on Venezuelan President for “conventional arms-related activities” under the new executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.

“For nearly two years, corrupt officials in Tehran have worked with the illegitimate regime in Venezuela to flout the UN arms embargo,” US State Secretary Mike Pompeo told a press briefing.

Read: Brazil Strips Off Maduro Officials' Diplomatic Status In A Show Of Support For Guaido

Read: Venezuela President Maduro Pardons Dozens Of Political Opponents Ahead Of Elections

On September 22, the US Treasury Department announced additional sanctions on Venezuelan individuals for their alleged complicity in enabling Maduro’s efforts to “rob the people” of their right to choose their leaders in free and fair elections. The US reaffirmed its commitment to promoting accountability for all those who “seek to undermine democracy.”

Maduro's challenger

Juan Guaido has emerged as a challenger for the Maduro regime after he took the oath of office in January 2019, declaring himself interim president of the South American nation. In a video address to the UN, the Venezuelan opposition leader, who is recognised as the legitimate president by several countries including the US, urged the international community to take “decisive action” to oust Maduro.

“Today I call upon all representatives of the member states...to consider a strategy that contemplates different scenarios after the diplomatic route has been exhausted,” Guaido told representatives of over 30 countries.

Read: Venezuela President Maduro Takes A Jib At Columbia For Suggesting Missile Deal With Iran

Read: Colombia Accuses Venezuela's Maduro Administration Of Trying To Acquire Missiles From Iran

(Image: AP)