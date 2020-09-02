Venezuela President Maduro Pardons Dozens Of Political Opponents Ahead Of Elections

Ahead of Venezuelan congressional elections in December, President Nicolas Maduro-led government said on Monday, August 31 that it had pardoned over 100 people which includes dozens of imprisoned political opponents, those who have taken refuge in foreign embassies in Caracas or fled the country.

According to the reports, the upcoming congressional elections are scheduled for December 6. Opposition leader Juan Guaido is leading a campaign backed by the US and many other countries to oust the incumbent Venezuelan President. He added that the party is boycotting elections because conditions for the vote are not free and fair.

382 opposition leaders detained

As per the reports, the names listed in the pardon do not include prominent opposition leaders such as Leopoldo López, who resides inside a foreign ambassador’s residence in Caracas or Julio Borges, a prominent opposition lawmaker residing in neighboring Colombia. In the aftermath of the government's decision, relatives of some people on the list who were detained in Caracas-area prisons rushed to its gates.

Foro Penal, the Caracas-based prisoner rights group, is reported to have stated that 50 of those to be pardoned were what the opposition considers 'politically motivated'. Earlier, the group had stated that by the end of July, 382 opposition leaders were being detained in Venezuela. The group added that other lawmakers and military officials are among the prisoners.

As per the reports, the Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez listed 110 people being pardoned, but there was no clarity of the announced amnesty.

Associated Press quoted Venezuela Communications Minister as saying, "The government's intention is to deepen the process of reconciliation for national unity so that political issues are settled by peaceful means and by electoral means".

Earlier, Venezuelan authorities released opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens to home arrest after he was detained for two years in jail on suspicion of participating in a failed drone attack on President Nicolás Maduro, his family said on Friday, August 28.

Venezuela, one of the most urbanized countries in Latin America and once rich in crude oil, is facing a major economic downturn with more than 5 million people fleeing to neighbouring countries in recent years. The country is hard hit by soaring inflation and scarcity of basic goods which has left many struggling in poverty.

(Image/Inputs: AP)

